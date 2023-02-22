Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church held their Ash Wednesday service

Today Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, held a service for Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, and focuses the Christian’s heart on repentance and prayer, usually through personal and communal confession.

Antoinette Brown has been a member of the church for 25 years, she says she is looking forward to lent.

"For me Ash Wednesday, is important because it gives me time to reflect and to renew on Jesus Christ and his death and resurrection and to try to do better for myself and my life and try to deepen my faith." said Antoinette Brown, church member.

Brown says during Lent she focuses more on deepening her faith and less on the worldly things, also trying to get back to what being a Christian means to her and what being a Catholic Christian means to her.

"It's a very important part of my life, it's something that has kept me grounded and continued to keep me grounded and I Just try to practice that everyday. I try to practice being a good person and trying to do good for others as much as I can." said Antoinette Brown, church member.

A member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church says, as a community of faithful stewards they continue to proclaim Gods promise of new life, and encourage people to experience it, and enable them to faithfully live it out in love for God and neighbor.

"Well Ash Wednesday, is basically a reminder as you can see we have the ashes on the forehead smudged on our foreheads, we get the cross put on our foreheads which reminds us of the sacrifices Jesus made." said Michael Morrison, deacon.

