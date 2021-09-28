UPDATE: I-10 open after crash at Scott

I-10 East has reopened following a crash Monday evening.

Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says the crash involved a minivan that collided with the back of an 18-wheeler. One person was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

One lane was closed at Scott, but all lanes have since reopened. DOTD reports congestion has cleared.

We'll update with more information when it becomes available.

