UPDATE: I-10 East open at I-49 after vehicle fire on Basin Bridge

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 East at I-49 after a vehicle fire on the Basin Bridge. Congestion is approximately 3 miles in length.

The right lane is blocked on I-10 East at MM 129 due to vehicle recovery operations. Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length.

----------------------

DOTD reports that I-10 East is now closed at I-49 due to a vehicle fire at MM 129 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).

Congestion is approaching two miles. Use US 190 East as an alternate route.

Cameras show where the interstate is closed at I-49.

DOTD

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel