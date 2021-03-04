Menu

UPDATE: I-10 East open at I-49 after vehicle fire on Basin Bridge

Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 19:04:56-05

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 East at I-49 after a vehicle fire on the Basin Bridge. Congestion is approximately 3 miles in length.

The right lane is blocked on I-10 East at MM 129 due to vehicle recovery operations. Congestion is approximately 2 miles in length.

DOTD reports that I-10 East is now closed at I-49 due to a vehicle fire at MM 129 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge).

Congestion is approaching two miles. Use US 190 East as an alternate route.

Cameras show where the interstate is closed at I-49.

