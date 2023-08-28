Hunters for the Hungry collects frozen wild game to give back to the community

LAFAYETTE, La. — At Cajun Field, Clean Your Freezer Day collected over 7,560 pounds of frozen food to give to families in need.

While at the same time, helping to clear space for the upcoming hunting season. One hunter says it's all about sharing the bounty.

"Just growing up in Louisiana and hunting and fishing with my father, he always instilled in me never take more from the land than you need," says David Guidry. "Some seasons are better than others and sometimes we end up with a little extra in the freezer, and I have a small family but we had a little extra this year and we just wanna make sure we use it for something good."

Organizer Johnny Carriere has been collecting donations for the Hunters for the Hungry for 12 years, he says providing to those in need with sustainable protein will make a difference.

"This allows the community to get stuff they wouldn't need or wouldn't use instead of wasting, instead of meat sitting in a freezer until it's ruined or destroyed for years," Carriere says. "It gives people an opportunity to be generous but also helps people in need with something that is very expensive at the store."

Gloria Petry a resident from New Iberia, donated a whole frozen buck to the organization.

"It's just something everybody needs to do even if it's not just meat, it will just go to waste and it will get more freezer burn. I just feel like it's a good cause." expresses Petry.

One little hunter Vivienne Guidry, understands the importance of sharing with others who might need the wild game more.

"Some people are poor and they don't have any food or vegetables so that's why," Vivienne tells KATC.

Hunters for the Hungry collected over 108 boxes of frozen food. To find out how you can donate, click here.