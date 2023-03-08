How to handle pollen on vehicles

According to Todd's Car Wash March is the busiest time of the year.

"Right now we're a lot busier just because people can not stand the pollen on their cars so it seems, this year is a bit worst then we've seen in the past." said Todd Lemaire, Owner of Todd's Car Wash.

According to Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America "Most of the pollen comes from trees, grasses, and weeds and those type of plants make small, light, and dry pollen grains that travel by the wind."

Todd's Car Wash has been open for 34 years and Lemaire says during this time of the year adding a wax onto your service may be able to help.

"If you don't wax your car the clear coat looks good for a long time but eventually it oxidizes and it goes down to the next layer of paint, there's no restoring it you have to either repaint the car or get rid of it so wax on a car is just a fine trash bag covering your car." said Todd Lemaire, Owner of Todd's Car Wash.

According to our Meteorologist Rob Perillo "High amounts of pollen usually occurs 2 to 3 weeks in March before it settles."

"We have everything prepared we have chemicals in the back that loosen up all the pollen and stuff and also the bugs so there is no need to scrub it's all a gentle process to where all we have to do is spray the chemicals and then shoot it off with a pressure washer." said Oliver Vice, Manager of Todd's Car Wash.

Todd's Car Wash says with all of the pollen in the air this is really great for their business due to customers wanting to get more car washes.

"So yeah we've seen probably with events the pollen increase bugs people are traveling for crawfish season there's several reasons people may be getting together but yeah we've defiantly been seeing an increase in cars coming." said Oliver Vice, Manager of Todd's Car Wash.