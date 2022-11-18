Watch Now
Household Hazardous Waste Day set for for tomorrow

Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 18, 2022
Residents can dispose of their household chemicals and recyclable electronics this weekend on Saturday, November 19 in the Cajun Field parking lot from 8 a.m.-noon.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is open to only residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Residents should enter from West Congress.

Visit https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/household-hazardous-waste-day [lafayettela.gov] for a list of accepted chemicals and electronics. Residents can also find a list of where to safely dispose of unaccepted items.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Environmental Quality Department is building a permanent building where residents can dispose of chemicals on a regular basis instead of having to wait for the twice-a-year event. It’s estimated to be open next year in November.

