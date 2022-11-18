Household Hazardous Waste Day set for for tomorrow

Residents can dispose of their household chemicals and recyclable electronics this weekend on Saturday, November 19 in the Cajun Field parking lot from 8 a.m.-noon.

Household Hazardous Waste Day is open to only residents who live in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Residents should enter from West Congress.

Visit https://lafayettela.gov/public-works/household-hazardous-waste-day [lafayettela.gov] for a list of accepted chemicals and electronics. Residents can also find a list of where to safely dispose of unaccepted items.

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Environmental Quality Department is building a permanent building where residents can dispose of chemicals on a regular basis instead of having to wait for the twice-a-year event. It’s estimated to be open next year in November.