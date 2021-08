Lafayette Firefighters have put out a house fire reported this morning on Moss Street.

No injuries were reported.

The call came in to the LFD at about 8:30 a.m., a spokesman says.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved. As of 9:45 a.m., the fire was out.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

We've asked about any injuries and will update this story as soon as we hear back.