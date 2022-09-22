Homeless man indicted in slaying of Broussard man

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a 69-year-old man in connection with the July shooting death of a Broussard man in his home.

Edward Cecil Lee, described by police as homeless, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder.

He's accused in connection with the July 31 shooting death of Philip L. Martin of Broussard.

At the time, police told KATC that officers were called to the 400 block of East Fourth Street in Broussard for a shooting. After a brief standoff, they took a suspect into custody, who they identified as Edward Lee.

