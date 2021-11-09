Hilliard Museum launches Winter Play Day celebrating Chinese Winter Festival

The Hilliard Art Museum will launch its virtual Winter Play Day celebrating the Chinese Winter Festival on Saturday, December 18 with both in-person and virtual activities.

This season's theme corresponds with a current exhibition by Chinese artist Master Shen-Long titled Universe of the Mind: Master Shen-Long. The Winter Festival, or Dongzhi Festival, is a traditional celebration of winter's arrival. Families celebrate by cooking special foods like dumplings and rice balls, making lanterns, or going ice skating.

The museum, in partnership with Lafayette Parish Magnet Chinese Immersion Program, Mandarin Immersion Ambassadors of Acadiana, Lafayette Public Library, and the Lafayette Chinese American Association, has created videos and activities for families to enjoy this holiday season.

Winter Play Day will take place from 10 am-12 pm; in-person activities will be held at 710 East St. Mary Boulevard, Lafayette.

Those in-person activities include seeing the exhibition, sampling rice balls and tea, picking up an art activity to do at home (or downloading materials from www.hilliardmuseum.org.)

Online activites include videos featuring Tour of "Universe of the Mind: Master Shen Long," a singing performance by the students of the Chinese Immersion School, storytime with our local librarian

Other activities include creating your own dragon, making lanterns, making rice balls at home, and more.

For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.

