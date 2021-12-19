Hillard's winter play day

LAFAYETTE — The Hilliard Museum hosted a winter play day today.

The celebration is modeled after the Chinese winter festival drawing attention to one of the museums latest exhibits.

Louanne Greenwaid, director of the Hilliard Art Museum, tells KATC, "We're celebrating winter play day, and it's a celebration of the Chinese winter festival in connection with the exhibition by Master Shen-Long that's on view at the museum right now. So, we've partnered with our Chinese American Association, and people can enjoy sweet rice and hot tea out in the plaza."

To learn more about the Hilliard Museum, click here.

