Help from public needed in solving Scott business burglary

The Scott Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance on March 24, 2021, near 6:45 pm, entering a place of business in the 700 block of Westgate Rd. After taking several items inside the business the subject used a bicycle to leave the area, traveling south on Westgate Rd., according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger. The suspect was also seen in the area near 10:00 pm riding the bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s to early 30s, medium build, wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black belt, black boots, a tan and brown bandanna on his head, and a black tactical style book sack with Mollie straps, the Chief stated.

If you are able to identify this subject, contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233- 3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel