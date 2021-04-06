Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Help from public needed in solving Scott business burglary

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Police Dept.
Call Scott Police Department or Crime Stoppers if you can identify this suspect.
SCOTTBURGLARY.png
Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 12:07:35-04

The Scott Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.

The suspect was caught on video surveillance on March 24, 2021, near 6:45 pm, entering a place of business in the 700 block of Westgate Rd. After taking several items inside the business the subject used a bicycle to leave the area, traveling south on Westgate Rd., according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger. The suspect was also seen in the area near 10:00 pm riding the bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s to early 30s, medium build, wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black belt, black boots, a tan and brown bandanna on his head, and a black tactical style book sack with Mollie straps, the Chief stated.

If you are able to identify this subject, contact Scott Police Department at (337) 233- 3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.