Help from public needed in locating missing teen

Help from the public is needed in locating a missing teen.

Anthony Smith, 17, ran away from his foster home in Arnaudville on September 27.

Contact Arnaudville Police Department or Smith's caregiver, Elexis Henson, at 337-247-4259 if you have any information on Anthony.

