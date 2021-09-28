Help from public needed in locating missing teen

Help from the public is needed in locating a missing teen.
Anthony Smith, 17, ran away from his foster home in Arnaudville on September 27.
Contact Arnaudville Police Department or Smith's caregiver, Elexis Henson, at 337-247-4259 if you have any information on Anthony.
