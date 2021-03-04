Hearing for former Lafayette City Marshal rescheduled pending appeal

LAFAYETTE, La. — Former Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope was scheduled for a hearing in the 15th Judicial District Court Thursday for his 19 remaining charges of malfeasance in office, which had to be postponed due to a pending appeal to the 3rc Circuit Court of Appeal in Lake Charles.

Pope was scheduled to appear for a hearing regarding his multiple malfeasance in office charges in two separate indictments: one accuses him of pocketing marshal fines that should have been used on the office's operations, and another accuses him of using marshal funds to pay for two conference trips, then turning in the receipts for reimbursement from the city and pocketing that money.

In October 2020, a district court judge sentenced Pope to his original sentence for his 2018 felony conviction, which is three concurrent years in the parish jail for each of his three convictions with all but one year suspended.

He reported to jail in November to begin serving his one year sentence, two years after he was convicted of felony malfeasance in office charges by a district judge.

Pope’s next hearings are set for May 13 and May 17 respectively for his remaining malfeasance in office charges.

