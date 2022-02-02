Health Care job fair set for February 8

There will be a Health Care Job Fair on Tuesday, February 8. The event will take place 9:00 a.m. to noon at the Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd.

It is hosted by Lafayette Economic Development Authority.

Job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from nearly 30 local health care businesses that are currently hiring for openings including all levels of nurses, Respiratory Therapists, Phlebotomists, Admit Counselor, Allied Health and Clinical Support Roles. Recruiters, Field Supervisors, Billing Specialists, Security, Custodians and Housekeepers, and more.

A current list of participating employers and jobseeker pre-registration is available at www.lafayette.org/healthcarejobfair [lafayette.org].

Companies interested in participating in the event, can contact Ryan LaGrange, LEDA’s Director of Workforce Development, at 337-593-1400.