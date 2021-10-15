Gulf Brew officially kicks off in Downtown Lafayette

Gulf Brew, Louisiana's oldest craft beer festival, has officially kicked off.

The festival events are happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette, relocating this year to better ensure social distancing.

Contestants for Gulf Brew King and Queen were introduced Friday at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. This year's contestants are Robert Autin, Bruce Greenstein, Dan Hare, Tracy Frentz, Denice Skinner, and Cody Hundley.

Also at the event, the royalty's crowns were unveiled, and officials announced how much Arts in Education funding has been raised so far in the King and Queen of the Brew fundraising competition.

Gulf Brew raises funds for ACA, which brings art education to more than 77 Acadiana public schools.

Following the introduction Friday, the contestants, along with the ACA Executive Director and board members, left on a "fundraising fun run" trolley ride, stopping at popular Friday spots including The Tap Room, Corner Bar, and Pour, in a last-minute fundraising effort.

"These community leaders have been raising funds for the past month for arts education and for this important work, and while doing that have been really raising awareness about it at the same time," said ACA Executive Director Sam Oliver. "But as part of that competition, those funds will support our work in the public school systems ... the highest raiser among the kings will be crowned King of Gulf Brew and the highest raiser among the queens will be crowned Queen of Gulf Brew."

Learn more about Gulf Brew here.

