Gulf Brew returns this fall

LAFAYETTE, La — Gulf Brew is returning to downtown Lafayette this fall as a street festival.

COVID-19 forced Acadiana Center for the Arts to cancel the beer festival in 2019.

A portion of downtown will be closed to traffic Oct. 16 for the street festival.

Jefferson Street between the Juliet Hotel & La Carreta Restaurant will be pedestrian-only with several tap trucks & music stages scattered throughout.

The main stage will be set up directly in front of the AcA on the 100 block of West Vermilion & the VIP Lounge will be inside AcA.

Tickets are on sale and can be found at acadianacenterforthearts.org/event/gulf-brew-2021.

Festival organizers are also still looking for partners, sponsors, vendors and volunteers to help staff the event.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, email gulfbrew@acadianacenterforthearts.org

Click the HERE to sign up to be a volunteer.