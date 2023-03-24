Guilty plea for man facing death penalty in double homicide

The man who shot and killed two people during a social gathering at an apartment complex in Carencro will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Jeremy Edwards pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder Friday in front of a packed courtroom filled with the families of 20-year-olds Adam R. Williamson, of Krotz Springs, and Dustin A. Wiltz, of Scott, who were killed on March 30, 2019, the newspaper reports.

Edwards was facing the death penalty before taking a plea deal with the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office. Officials say the victims' families consented to the deal.

