Guillory reveals plan to use $85 million of ARPA funds

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Guillory administration presented a plan for spending more than $85 million at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was divided into four categories: competitive investments, drainage, roads and bridges, and public safety.

Some council members say they need a little more time before they can put their stamp of approval on the plan. The motion to introduce this budget plan was unanimously supported – and both city and parish council agree two weeks is not enough to digest the information.

KATC's Victor Jorges will have more details in our 10 p.m. newscast.

Below you can see the full plan for the funds.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel