Guillory: Residents should ask healthcare providers about vaccine to make "best decision for themselves"

President Joe Biden announced this week that his administration plans to ask state and local governments to offer $100 to those who are unvaccinated as an incentive to get their COVID-19 shots.

The $100 reward for vaccination is one idea in Biden's latest plan to boost lagging vaccination rates in many parts of the nation.

Another part of that plan is new requirements for federal workers and contractors who don't attest to being fully vaccinated.

Following the news of the $100 incentive, KATC reached out to Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory to find out if the incentive is something he plans to participate in.

Guillory's full statement is below:

Concerning vaccinations, the Mayor-President advises everyone to reach out to their healthcare provider to educate themselves to make the best decision for themselves, their families, and our community. Those who don't have a healthcare provider can call the Lafayette Parish Health Unit at 262-5616 for guidance. And should someone need help after hours, urgent care healthcare providers can help to answer questions.

