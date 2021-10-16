Guillory administration remaining tight-lipped about former chief's termination

The Guillory administration is remaining tight-lipped about last week's firing of former LPD Chief Thomas Glover.

We caught up with the Mayor-President at a blood drive Friday in Lafayette. When asked about Glover's termination, Guillory repeated his previous answer, saying only that it's a personnel matter.

"Well, it's not really much I can say. I think it's more appropriate just to recognize that it's a personnel matter and we respect the process," the Mayor-President stated. "So any of those questions are more properly discussed with our HR, our legal department."

Guillory did discuss his support of Wayne Griffin, who he has named Interim Chief.

"Chief Griffin's very qualified. You know, he was vetted, he went through the process and, if you guys recall, a very lengthy process. Think about it, two national searches, okay, civil service test. He's got all the requirements and credentials by law and all that good stuff. And then we, you know, we don't want to make a rash decision."

Griffin, who also previously served as the department's Public Information Officer, was one of three final applicants for the position.

The former chief called in to Guillory's live radio show on KPEL Thursday morning to speak directly to the Mayor-President. Guillory again responded that the question of Glover's termination was better suited for LCG's HR and legal departments.

