Guilbeau and West Congress intersection to reopen July 26, weather permitting

Road work that has shut down the intersection of Guilbeau Road and West Congress Street in Lafayette is expected to be completed next week on Monday, July 26.

According to LCG, more damage than expected at the start of construction delayed the original completion date. That work, along with inclement weather, delayed progress, LCG says. Work began on June 14 and was expected to take three to four weeks.

Northbound and southbound traffic on Guilbeau Road will continue to turn right onto West Congress Street. Eastbound and westbound traffic on West Congress Street will continue to turn right onto Guilbeau Road.

The reason for the construction was to replace the old concrete in the middle of the intersection to make for a smoother ride for drivers.

By Monday, July 26, drivers can expect the roadway to be a smoother ride and traffic to be flowing as it once was, LCG adds.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel