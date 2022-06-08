Groundbreaking expected next month on new Lafayette Rouses Market

Work on Lafayette's fourth Rouses Market is expected to begin in July.

According to the Advocate, the store, which will be located along Camellia Blvd near Verot School Road, should open in Summer 2023. A groundbreaking for the work on the store is expected for July.

The store will be 55,000 square feet, similar in size to the south Lafayette store.

Other stores including a quick-service restaurant, gas station, coffee shop and medical offices could be included in the 15-acre retail center planned in the location. Rouses Market will anchor that retail space.

The Advocate reports that Rouses bought the property in April from the Saloom family and Pine Farm Limited Partnership.

For more details on the purchase and the plans, click here.

