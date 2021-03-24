Green T. Lindon & Youngsville Middle School dismissing early; buses will not be running

Due to a broken water line in the Youngsville area, Green T. Lindon Elementary School and Youngsville Middle School do not have water. As a result, LPSS is dismissing these two schools early Wednesday, March 24, 2021..

Dismissal will begin at 12:10 pm at Green T. Lindon Elementary School and 12:30 p.m. at Youngsville Middle School.

Buses will not be running and parents need to pick up students at these times.

All afternoon activities, such as after-school care, tutoring, sporting events & extracurricular activities, have been canceled.

