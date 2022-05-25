Green T. Lindon Elementary again without power, students dismissed

Green T. Lindon Elementary is again without power and early dismissal is taking place.

LPSS says the campus is without power due to weather issues on Wednesday morning.

According to the utility provider, LPSS says they expect the electricity to be out for an extended period of time and all students are being dismissed.

"Because of this unplanned early dismissal, parents will need to pick up students at this time. All students will need to be picked up through the car rider line. Please have your identification ready to pick up your child only," LPSS states.

Phones at the school are not working because the school campus is without power.

On Tuesday, the school was dismissed early because of an outage. Read more here.

