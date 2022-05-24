Early dismissal at Green T. Lindon due to power outage

The campus of Green T. Lindon Elementary is without power due to a city issue. According to the utilities provider, officials expect the electricity to be out for an extended period of time, and so the school is dismissing all students starting at 1:00 p.m.

Because of this unplanned early dismissal, parents will need to pick up students at this time. All students will need to be picked up through the car rider line. School officials ask that parents please have your identification ready to pick up your child only.

As a reminder, because the school campus is without power, there are no phones working at Green T. Lindon at this time.