A Lafayette Parish grand jury handed up two child sex abuse indictments in unrelated cases.

Gregory Sistrunk, 59, of Jeanerette, was indicted on two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles younger than 13 in connection with incidents that happened in the 1990s.

Bryan Lane, 32, of Carencro, was indicted in connection with the June molestation of a juvenile younger than 17.