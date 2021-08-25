Grand jury declines to indict driver in fatal Thruway crash

A Lafayette grand jury has declined to indict the driver involved in a crash that left two pedestrians dead.

The accident happened in May; Ashanti Granger, 18 and Otis King, 26, both of Opelousas, died in the crash. It happened on Evangeline Thruway.

The grand jury was presented with a possible charge of negligent homicide, but declined to indict the driver, Dominque Terrell Barber, 26, of Lafayette.

The accident happened around midnight, and at the time police said that Barber had not been drinking.

