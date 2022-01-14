Graduation ceremony held Friday for Lafayette Fire Department recruits

On Friday, January 14, five recruits graduated from the Louis F. Babin Institute of Fire Training.

The ceremony took place at 9:00 am at the Lafayette Fire Training Center on Dugas Road.

Recruits spent 16 weeks learning the basics of firefighting. The Lafayette Fire Department says that training encompassed classroom instruction, hands-on training and physical fitness.

"We are proud of their dedication and sacrifice over the past 4 months to join the fire department," LFD says. "We're excited to have them on our team serving the citizens of Lafayette."

Officials from Lafayette Consolidated Government and the families of the recruits were on hand for the ceremony.

