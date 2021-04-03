Good Friday brings crawfish lovers to local restaurant

LAFAYETTE, La. — The owner of Crawfish Time in Lafayette, Bumper Wilkerson, says he is expecting to sell 5,000 pounds of crawfish on Good Friday.

He says other food in Cajun culture is pretty popular, but nothing’s more Cajun than a crawfish boil.

Kristyn Edwards ordered 15 pounds of this Cajun delicacy to take home.

"My whole family loves crawfish, and we're just getting ready for Easter weekend," she said.

For her, celebrating with a crawfish boil and her loved ones around is a gateway to normalcy.

"Just celebrating with family, and just getting together and hopefully going back to the holidays and what it used to be," she said.

People waited in line for a table waiting to enjoy some local crawfish and keep a family tradition alive.

“Dipping it in the sauce and then having a bite of a potato afterward is definitely my favorite part,” said Peyton Bourgeois, who was waiting to be seated.

He says a family member of his has never enjoyed this Cajun treat.

“I have a cousin in town,” he said. “I don’t know if she’s had crawfish or not before but it’s a rare occurrence for her, so we’re like why not take her tonight on good Friday.”

Our reporter Victor Jorges tried crawfish for the very first time, you can watch his experience below.

