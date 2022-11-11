Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Girard Park Circle temporarily closing for raised crosswalk installation

Road closed
MGN Online
Courtesy of MGN Online
Road closed
Posted at 4:10 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 17:10:45-05

Girard Park Circle between E. Lewis Street and the Girard Park Circle Parking Garage will close beginning on Monday, November 14 for crews to install a raised crosswalk as part of Bicycle Lafayette, a long-term project to make Lafayette a safe, bike-friendly city for recreation and transportation.

This section of roadway is expected to reopen in mid-December, weather permitting.

Detour routes will be posted and local access maintained.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.