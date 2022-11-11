Girard Park Circle temporarily closing for raised crosswalk installation

Girard Park Circle between E. Lewis Street and the Girard Park Circle Parking Garage will close beginning on Monday, November 14 for crews to install a raised crosswalk as part of Bicycle Lafayette, a long-term project to make Lafayette a safe, bike-friendly city for recreation and transportation.

This section of roadway is expected to reopen in mid-December, weather permitting.

Detour routes will be posted and local access maintained.

