Gilman Road death was a hit-and-run, police say

Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 06, 2022
The Baton Rouge man found dead on Gilman Road earlier this week had been hit by a car, police say.

The autopsy on Christopher Smith indicated he died of injuries sustained when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police are now investigating the death as a hit-and-run fatality, a spokesperson says.

The original block number of where the incident occurred was listed as the 500 block of W. Gilman Road, the corrected block is the 200 block of W. Gilman Road.

This incident is being investigated by traffic investigators.

If anyone has any information you are urged to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

