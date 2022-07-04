Man found dead on Gilman Road

Lafayette Police investigators are investigating the suspicious death of a man found deceased in the 500 block of Gilman Road.

Officers received a call at 3:20 am of a person lying in the roadway unresponsive. Officers arrived to find the man was dead.

He's identified as Christopher Smith, 37, of Baton Rouge.

The investigation is ongoing. Cause of death is unknown at this time and is pending the coroner’s examination.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.