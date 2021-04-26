Getting Answers: Why are sports practices happening while music performances are on hold?

LAFAYETTE, La. — Many parents in Lafayette Parish have wondered why student-athletes can practice their contact sports, while music students can't perform like before.

Concerned parents met today with officials from Lafayette Parish School System, including superintendent Irma Trosclair.

During this meeting, LPSS was able to clarify to the parents that they must submit program plans with guidelines that satisfy local, state, and national standards for the pandemic.

“We made some progress, we got some qualifications from state entities to make sure that we can safely have our kids indoors for concerts," said Denise Melancon, a parent from Lafayette.

The superintendent says they are awaiting those programs.

“Many plans have been approved, but they have to be within the guidelines that govern as BESE, fire marshal, CDC,” said Trosclair.

Plus, she explained to KATC the reason why athletics practice seems to be going on normally, while the arts are staying put.

“Sports fall under LHSAA, which is a different governance for those activities,” she said. “Band, choir, music programs, those are all under the guidance of BESE. So that’s the difference of what could happen.”

Marching band is somewhere in the middle.

Some events are considered athletics, while other performances are graded and considered academics.

“Our wind ensemble, our symphonic bands, our concert bands, our fifth-grade band, the beginning of the band journey, are all trying to get to that point,” said Melancon.

Melancon says as a singer herself, this progress makes her heart sing.

"This really brings our kids joy," she said.

The superintendent says it was never the intention of LPSS to cause confusion amongst parents, and they want the students in the parish to have a well-rounded education.

“It was never our goal. We want kids to participate in as many opportunities as they can," said Trosclair.

