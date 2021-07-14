Gear worn by Dustin Poirier in fight against McGregor up for auction

The gear worn by Dustin Poirier in his fight against McGregor in Las Vegas is up for grabs.

The fight kit for the MMA fighter is being auctioned off on Ebay with proceeds going to charity. According to the listing, the gear includes Poirier's shirt, trunks, handwraps, gloves, hat, and lanyard from the July 10th fight.

Proceeds from sale will go to Fight For The Forgotten to help with the completion of the Uganda Housing Project, according to The good Fight team. See more here.

Those interested in bidding on the gear can do so on Ebay.

Poirier who beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months at UFC 264, arrived home in Lafayette on Sunday with a crowd to welcome him.

Poirier's match with the flamboyant McGregor ended when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round.

See more from his return here.

To read more about the fight, click here

