Lafayette's own Poirier flying home today

John Locher/AP
Dustin Poirier is declared the winner after Conor McGregor was injured during a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 11, 2021
Dustin Poirier, a Lafayette native who last night beat Conor McGregor for the second time in six months at UFC 264, is flying home today and residents are planning to welcome him home.

Poirier's match with the flamboyant McGregor ended when McGregor badly injured his left ankle in the closing seconds of the first round.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced that Poirier and his wife Jolie are scheduled to arrive home at the Lafayette airport at 4 p.m. today. He encouraged any fans who come out to welcome the Poiriers home to follow all security rules and instructions.

