Gas pumps still seeing shortage after Hurricane Ida

Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, gas is still incredibly difficult to find.

Many gas station pumps are bagged indicating that gas is not available.

That hasn't stopped people from searching, sometimes driving to five or six gas stations and across several cities before finding one that's in service.

Many have taken to Facebook and other social media sites to let others know where gas is available and where it's not.

When it is, it's not uncommon for long lines to form with people waiting to hopefully fill up their tanks.

A useful resource for many has been the Gas Buddy app, which shows the stations nearby that have gas available for purchase. Users have reported, however, that the app is not always accurate due to the rate at which gas becomes available and is quickly used up by waiting motorists.

