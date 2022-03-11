Gas Prices Around The City of Lafayette

As gas prices continue to rise here in Acadiana, Here at Sam's wholesale in Lafayette. Lines have been jammed pack since Monday due to cheaper rates.

Around Lafayette gas is above 4-dollars and 10 cents. At Sam's wholesale the price of gas is at $3.88.

"Very packed we were backed up to the road but we survived. Cause we've been having at least two gas trucks every day."

One Lafayette native tells me it's nice to have cheaper rates at Sam's, but she's tired of waiting so long at the pump.

"It's a pain, but you have to do it if you want to save a few dollars."

Katy Herpin says lines have been long since Monday.

"Today wasn't too bad but I came yesterday and ended up changing my mind. It was entirely too long last night people are getting a little bit frustrated and pulling into pumps the wrong way aggressive so I decided to come back yesterday."

Yesterday she tried to fill her tank but then changed her mind. One Sam's employee tells me gas lines have been jammed pack throughout the day since Monday.

