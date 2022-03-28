Gas line hit; evacuations ordered in Scott

A school was dismissed early and two businesses were evacuated this afternoon after a gas line was punctured by a construction crew working along Cameron Street.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier says there were no injuries and his crew is on the scene monitoring air quality. At about 4:15 p.m. he said the work to repair the gas line should be complete by 6:15 p.m.

A crew was relocating some electrical poles when they punctured a two-inch gas line, he said.

L. Leo Judice Elementary School was dismissed early, and a bank and store/gas station were shut down and evacuated, he said.