Funeral services set for Youngsville councilman

Funeral Services have been set for Youngsville councilman Gary Williams. He died unexpectedly on Monday, February 14, 2022. He was 57 years old.

Funeral services will be held at Youngsville Baptist Church on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 am. Burial will be at St. Anne Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Lafayette on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 8:00 am until the time of services.

Williams was a lifelong resident of Youngsville. According to his obituary, Williams had an extensive career, including being a jockey, carpenter, Logistic Operator, police officer for Youngsville, business owner and current Youngsville City Council Member.

Williams served Division E in the City of Youngsville. He was elected to the council in 2018.

"Gary loved Youngsville and serving the community, he never met a stranger. We will miss his infectious smile and his unique laugh that always put a smile on everyone’s face," his obituary states.

On Monday, Mayor Ken Ritter announced Williams' death on social media, sending his condolences to Williams' family.

"He loved Youngsville with all his heart and we loved him back. We will miss his laughter, wisdom, and level-headed approach to our daily issues," Ritter said. "Please keep Gary and his family and friends in your prayers in the days ahead."

See the full obituary here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel