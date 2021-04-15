Funeral arrangements set for Lafayette philanthropist James "Jim" Moncus

Funeral arrangements for Lafayette Philanthropist James Devin "Jim" Moncus have been set.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Martin & Castille's La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette.

The family will receive guests on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM to time of service. Entombment will be in St. John Mausoleum.

Moncus, 81, died on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his residence in Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in James "Jim" Devin Moncus' name to any non-profit organization of your choosing in Acadiana.

Moncus garnered his fortune after selling his company, Devin Rental Tools, in 2008, and since then he has donated millions to philanthropic causes throughout the Acadiana region through the James Devin Moncus Family Foundation.

Moncus' name can be seen on the theater at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette and an expansive public park, Moncus Park at the Horse Farm, that is currently being built along Johnston Street.

