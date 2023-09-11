Fundraiser will help contribute to new shelter

LAFAYETTE, La. — Tickets are now on sale for A Night of Hope benefiting survivors of domestic violence. Contributions will be used for funding a new shelter.

Domestic violence is an epidemic in this country and right here in Acadiana. Every day hundreds of women in Acadiana are abused. Faith House is a shelter in Lafayette which provides housing,

food, toiletries, guidance in finding jobs and new housing, uniforms and school supplies for school children, classes on managing stress, safety, job hunting, legal counseling, basic health

care, and the numerous activities which are part of a normal life.

Faith House cannot manage the numbers and must deny admission to approximately seven hundred women each year. The need for assistance with housing and food is a major budget item for the survivors of domestic violence, according to a spokesperson for the shelter.

The fundraiser will be held on October 27, 2023, at Warehouse 535, located at 535 Garfield St.,from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. All funds raised will benefit survivors of domestic violence by providing safe shelter.

Ticket Details:

$100 per guest

To purchase tickets online, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-hopetickets-708109423347

