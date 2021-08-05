Fundraiser started for woman who lost unborn child in Lafayette crash

A fundraiser has been set up to help support the woman who lost her baby as a result of a crash on Ambassador Caffery this week.

Organizers are hoping to raise enough funds to help Alexis Castille and her family after they were involved in the crash on Tuesday August 3.

Castille, who was pregnant at the time of the crash, was with her three other children. Her children received moderate injuries and are resting at home.

The fundraiser organizer, Brandy Girouard, says that Alexis broke her femur and had other complications including kidney damage. She was due to undergo surgery on Wednesday. Castille is expected to be in the hospital for up to 6 weeks.

Catille lost her unborn child which she had already picked out a name for Kinlee Pearl Nugent.

"If you can donate at this time, it would be greatly appreciated. All money raised will go to help Alexis cover any costs she will have while she is out of work as well as funeral expenses for Kinlee Pearl Nugent," Girouard said.

Police say four vehicles in total were involved in that crash Tuesday night.

Police arrested 37-year-old Noe Sanchez of California in connection with the crash.Police say Sanchez was driving while intoxicated. He was booked on several charges including feticide.

The gofundme page is hoping to reach a goal of $10,000 dollars. As of noon Thursday the fundraiser had made $5,465.

For those who can't donate, Girourard says, "Keep Alexis and her kids in your prayers. She needs all the prayers she can get. It’s going to be a long road to recovery, but with everyone’s help and support it’ll be a little easier for her."

The gofundme page can be accessed here.

