Fundraiser held to aid brain cancer research

LAFAYETTE, La. — A nineties-themed party was held today with a special purpose, to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research.

Acadiana native Adam Sonnier was diagnosed with glioblastoma in November and is undergoing treatment. His wife, Melissa says this is their way of giving back.

"I just want people to be aware of this terrible disease... That there is no cure,” she said. “And it's just to bring light to it, to make money for research."

Leigh Ann Ribka organized the event and says hundreds of thousands of Americans have this condition.

“We think it’s important that we find a cure for this aggressive disease that’s affecting so many Americans,” she said.

The event had live and silent auctions to raise money for the national brain tumor association. They had everything from trips, to baskets, and gift cards to local shops.

Event organizers say this event was a great example of how the community can come together for a good cause.

After his diagnosis, the Sonnier family was devastated. But months later, they are choosing to make a positive change out of a negative situation.

“So, we focused on the things we can control, and that was being positive,” said Ribka. “There's a lot that can be said about the power of positive thought and we’re seeing that realized today.”

This was the first event of its kind, but they hope Adam’s Brain Fest can become a yearly fundraiser.

