Fundraiser for Carencro 6-year-old's cataract surgery reaches goal

Clearer vision is hopefully in the future for one 6-year-old in Acadiana, thanks to the support of the community.

The fundraiser for Carencro Heights student Iker Sandoval-Martinez, who losing his sight to cataracts, has met it's goal.

The fund, which was started by faculty, was hoping to get $15,000 to pay for surgery to correct Iker's eyesight. Today, that fundraiser has surpassed it's goal.

In a recent interview with KATC Iker's teacher, Iveth Belaire, said she saw him struggling to read and stepped into action.

"I noticed that he was squinting when he was reading, so then I asked the mom to take him to the doctor just for a check-up, and that's when we found out he had problems with his eyesight," she said.

After airing on KATC, donations quickly poured in for the 6-year-old. They had until June to raise the funds for Iker's surgery.

The fundraiser has a total of $15,129. Those wishing to donate can still do so at the online fund page.

Family, and Iker's teachers hope that the surgery will be able to correct his eyesight so he can continue to read his favorite superhero books.

