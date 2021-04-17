Carencro family needs help to fund cataracts surgery

CARENCRO, La. — A six-year-old student at Carencro Heights Elementary, Iker Sandoval-Martinez, loves to read superhero books, but without help from others, he might not be able to do so for much longer.

He has cataracts.

Now, his family, teachers, and staff at his school put together a fundraising page to pay for his surgery.

His teacher, Iveth Belaire, tells KATC she saw him struggling to read and stepped into action.

“I noticed that he was squinting when he was reading, so then I asked the mom to take him to the doctor just for a check-up, and that’s when we found out he had problems with his eyesight," she said.

Iker's mother, Marisol Martinez, says she's worried about her child.

“It’s honestly very worrying and painful because he is so small," she tells KATC in Spanish. “They told me he needs the surgery because he will see less and less.”

They need $15,000 by June so Iker can get his surgery. As of April 17, they've raised $5,480.

Belaire says helping her students is second nature to her.

“When the kids come to my class, any kid, I feel like they’re mine," she said. "And when I found out he needed my help of course I’m going to try to do the best I can, they’re like my kids now.”

To help out Iker and donate, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel