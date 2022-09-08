Fuel prices reach new lows in Lafayette below $3

After reaching well over $4 a gallon in May, fuel prices in Lafayette have dipped below $3 a gallon.

Several locations in Lafayette had prices below $3 with the lowest price reported at $2.86, according to GasBuddy. The RaceTrac locations on the Evangeline Thruway and 1600 Ambassador Caffery Parkway both had regular unleaded gasoline on sale for $2.99 on Wednesday.

AAA reported which factors have combined to drive gas prices lower; lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand and a quiet hurricane season among them.

In a recent article from The Acadiana Advocate, Louisiana was one of the least expensive markets for gasoline at $3.30 average per gallon last week.

Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas around Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon: