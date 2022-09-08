Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Fuel prices reach new lows in Lafayette below $3

Gas pump
Mark Humphrey/AP
HOLD FOR SWAYNE HALL -- In this April 26, 2017, photo, gas is pumped at a filling station in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gas pump
Posted at 8:56 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 21:56:34-04

After reaching well over $4 a gallon in May, fuel prices in Lafayette have dipped below $3 a gallon.

Several locations in Lafayette had prices below $3 with the lowest price reported at $2.86, according to GasBuddy. The RaceTrac locations on the Evangeline Thruway and 1600 Ambassador Caffery Parkway both had regular unleaded gasoline on sale for $2.99 on Wednesday.

AAA reported which factors have combined to drive gas prices lower; lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand and a quiet hurricane season among them.

In a recent article from The Acadiana Advocate, Louisiana was one of the least expensive markets for gasoline at $3.30 average per gallon last week.

Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas around Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon:

  • $2.86: Freedom Fuel, 7103 Eraste Landry Road
  • $2.91: Circle K, 4400 Johnston St.
  • $2.92: Circle K, 3801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
  • $2.94: Costco, 201 Meadow Farm Road
  • $2.94: Sam’s Club, 3222 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.