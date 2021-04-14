Watch
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

From KATC viewers: Tuesday rains bring flooding

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Courtesy of Betty Collard.
Storms on April 13, 2021 left the Oak Springs Lane neighborhood in Carencro underwater.
Betty Collard - Oak Springs Lane - Carencro LA.jpg
Posted at 8:20 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 21:49:35-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — A few flooding reports came in to the KATC newsroom as severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday.

Betty Collard, a resident of the Oak Springs Lane neighborhood in Carencro LA sent several images outside of her home Tuesday afternoon showing the amount of flooding.

A viewer also sent images of Malapart and Mills Roads in Lafayette Parish being flooded.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.