From KATC viewers: Tuesday rains bring flooding

LAFAYETTE, La. — A few flooding reports came in to the KATC newsroom as severe storms moved through the area on Tuesday.
Betty Collard, a resident of the Oak Springs Lane neighborhood in Carencro LA sent several images outside of her home Tuesday afternoon showing the amount of flooding.
A viewer also sent images of Malapart and Mills Roads in Lafayette Parish being flooded.
