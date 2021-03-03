Frigid February causes lag in Lafayette's annual Azalea Trail blooming season

The February winter storms have left Lafayette's iconic azalea blooms a little behind schedule.

The Azalea Trail says that because of the winter chill the azaleas are slightly frost bitten in some areas around town.

"As of March 2, 2021 no blooms right now," their website states.

According to the Azalea Trail, official bloom season for the plant is February 23rd through the month of March. They are expecting to see blooms when temperatures warm later this month.

Because of the setback this year, the Azalea Trail Historical Trolley Tours have been rescheduled to Saturday March 13, 2021.

See more here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel