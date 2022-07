Lafayette firefighters said an early morning fire was caused by a clothes dryer.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of Azelie Street at approximately 8:59 a.m. The fire was extinguished quickly minimizing damage a release stated.

The owner of the home said her smoke alarm sounded and she noticed smoke coming from the laundry room then called 911.

No injuries were reported and Lafayette Fire Department said lint build-up was the likely cause of the fire ruling it an accident.