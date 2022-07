Anyone 5 years old and older can get a free COVID test, vaccine or booster this week.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 6 at the Progressive Outreach Center, 125 Gallian Street, Lafayette.

You can get your first or second dose, or your booster, as well as a free COVID test if you need it.

People ages 17 years and younger must have a parent or guardian with them.

For more information, you can call 337-501-7617.